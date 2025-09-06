Ajit Chouhan was outstanding, delivering a rare sight six-point raid, says Rishank Devadiga

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Day 8 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 delivered high-octane drama and standout performances as Haryana Steelers secured a hard-fought win over UP Yoddhas while U Mumba registered a dominant victory against Bengaluru Bulls - highlighted by an unforgettable moment from Ajit Chouhan.

The clash between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas kept fans on the edge of their seats, with leadership and tactical execution playing pivotal roles.

While the Haryana-UP match had its moments, the spotlight of the day was undoubtedly stolen by Ajit Chouhan of U Mumba, whose six-point raid electrified the crowd and marked one of the most remarkable plays in Pro Kabaddi history.

“This match was quite straightforward for U Mumba. Ajit Chouhan was particularly outstanding, delivering a spectacular six-point raid—a rare sight in the Pro Kabaddi League. The entire U Mumba team played cohesively. Both sides showed strong tackling, which helped keep the match competitive,” said Devadiga on JioHotstar's KBD Live.

Describing the remarkable feat further, Devadiga added, “As a raider, Ajit Chouhan touched six defenders in a single raid, crossing the mid-line just as the whistle blew, making it an extraordinary moment. That raid alone could have earned him seven points if he had taken a bonus, but it was a spectacular effort nonetheless.”

Devadiga offered in-depth analysis of the key moments that defined the first match on Friday.

“I initially thought UP Yoddhas would take the win, but credit must go to Naveen Kumar for his leadership and impactful performance. Both, Rahul and Mayank contributed significantly, especially in defense. While Haryana led with tackles, UP Yoddhas excelled in raids. Naveen and Mayank secured crucial raid points, supported by a solid defense, which ultimately worked in Haryana Steelers’ favour. Although the team struggled initially, Naveen rose to the occasion, making key plays and neutralising top defenders Sumit and Hitesh, sealing the victory for the Steelers,” he said.

One of the standout performances for Haryana came from Rahul Ahri, who solidified his position as a key defender in the left corner.

“We were always curious about who would take the left-corner position for Haryana Steelers after Shadloui. Rahul Ahri did that in the first match but he didn't perform well. We saw some improvement in the second match, but against the Yoddhas, Rahul made that position his own. Whenever he got a chance, he consistently stopped raiders like Gagan Gowda and Bhawani Rajput. He delivered an outstanding performance,” Devadiga noted.

On the other side, UP Yoddhas failed to capitalise on their early momentum, struggling to maintain consistency and structure.

“UP Yoddhas were unable to maintain control of the game. Initially, their raiders provided some momentum, but the defense did not deliver as expected. Captain Sumit’s leadership, which had been notable in the last two matches, was absent on the mat. The team’s raid distribution was off, and the defense lacked cohesion. While Sumit showed some promise in the first 10 minutes, the subsequent phases called for substitutions to change the dynamics. Bringing in players like Guman Singh could have helped. Although they had moments of momentum, ultimately, UP Yoddhas lost their grip,” Devadiga observed.

