Aishwarya Khare says 'This place tests you in every way' after nomination in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Aishwarya Khare said 'This place tests you in every way' after being nominated by co-contestant Erica Packard in the reality show "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon".

Aishwarya said, “I trusted her,” showing disbelief after finding herself in the danger zone.

It must be noted that Aishwarya had taken Erica’s name during the voting round to become the Maalkin of Basera, believing that the mutual understanding between them would remain intact.

“We’ve had each other’s back, or so I thought. It was part of the game; I never imagined it would lead to this,” Aishwarya reflected.

However, when Erica was given the power to nominate, she named Aishwarya without any hesitation.

“When she said my name, it wasn’t just the game that changed—it was the friendship. She had the power, and she chose me. That says a lot," she added, looking back at the moment.

Host Rannvijay Singha and fellow contestant Anita Hassanandani stepped in immediately, supporting Aishwarya as Erica nominated her.

However, Erica stood by her decision, insisting it was “purely strategic” and “necessary to progress in the game.”

Although for Aishwarya, the decision was hurtful. “It might be strategy,” she shared.

"This place tests you in every way. And sometimes, the hardest battles aren’t with your opponents, they’re with the people you thought were on your side,” Aishwarya concluded.

Previously, Aishwarya's heartfelt rendition of the “Tu Mera Humdard Hai” song had left Erica in tears.

An overwhelmed Erica said, “In the very first episode, I told Krishna, ‘Ms. Bahu can never be my friend.’ But look at me now, I genuinely love her. The qualities I’ve been trying to find in myself, her calmness, her compassion, that unhurried way of being, she has them all. And she, in turn, was looking for a bit of wildness and craziness, which is exactly what I brought into her life. We balanced each other out in the most unexpected way.”

