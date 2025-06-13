Air India plane crash: 14-year-old boy among victims as fire engulfs tea stall near crash site

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) The tragedy of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash continues to unfold in sorrowful stories emerging from across India. Apart from the 241 people aboard the ill-fated aircraft who perished in the crash, many innocent people on the ground were feared killed as the Boeing plane crashed into a residential building and burst into a ball of flames. Among those killed on the ground was 14-year-old Akash, who became a victim of the crash’s fiery aftermath.

Akash was sitting near a tea stall next to the BJ Medical College, close to the crash site, when part of the aircraft struck the area. His mother, who ran a shop below the hospital, witnessed the horrific scene.

“He was sitting there near the shop when a part of the plane landed, hitting his head, and then fire engulfed him,” said his aunt. “His mother tried to save him, but the flames spread so quickly. She was almost caught in the fire herself.”

Locals say the crash site turned into a scene of chaos and terror as debris and fire scattered through the area, killing not only those on board but also innocent people on the ground like Akash.

Another family devastated by the tragedy is that of Neeraj Lavania and Aparna Lavania, a couple from Akola village near Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Both were on board Flight AI-171 and lost their lives.

The Lavania family's ancestral home in Akola is now engulfed in mourning. Mahendra Kumar Sharma, a cousin, said: “They were the sons of my uncle. The entire area is in deep shock. Everyone is devastated.”

Their nephew, Shubham Lavania, shared the emotional toll the news has taken: “We learnt about the crash through the news. There’s nothing but grief in the family. We’re still hoping somehow it’s not true, that maybe they’re injured and getting treatment. We got the news as soon as the flight crashed.”

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London-Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on June 12, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. One passenger survived.

Rescue and identification operations are still underway at BJ Medical College, where DNA sampling continues to help identify charred remains.

