AIIMS in Darbhanga: A dream fulfilled, residents celebrate

Darbhanga, Nov 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Darbhanga on Wednesday. This will provide significant benefits to people from Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Nepal, and Bengal apart from other regions of the country.

In his speech, the Prime Minister praised the contributions of Darbhanga Maharaja Kameshwar Singh to the development of the region.

He also highlighted that due to the high population of underprivileged people in Bihar, the need for quality healthcare services is even more critical. With this in mind, the decision was made to establish two AIIMS in Bihar.

This day is being seen as historic for the people of Mithila, as the long-awaited dream of establishing an AIIMS in the region is now set to become a reality.

Dr. Abhishek, who attended the PM’s rally, said: "This is a matter of great pride and happiness. No one could resist being part of this historic moment. Everyone feels that they have played a role in the establishment of this AIIMS. The construction of an AIIMS in our district is a matter of great pride for us. Having PM Modi in the Mithila region is also a matter of immense pride."

Another attendee said: "This is a very significant event. For years, the people here have hoped for a large hospital like AIIMS to open in the region. I am very happy to hear that PM Modi has announced the establishment of AIIMS here. The medical facilities will improve, and many specialists will come here. The poor, who had to travel to Patna or Delhi for treatment, will now have easier access to healthcare. This will advance medical science in our region. Many experts will come to the district. This is a great moment for all of us, and it’s a historic moment for the people here."

During his visit to Darbhanga PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for various development projects worth over ₹12,100 crore. The AIIMS which will be built in Darbhanga will be Bihar's second such institution after Patna.

The event was also attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation for several national highway projects worth approximately ₹5,070 crore.

He inaugurated the four-lane Galgalia-Araria stretch of NH-327E and laid the foundation stone for eight other national highway projects. The target set for completing the AIIMS project in Darbhanga is 36 months.

