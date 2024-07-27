After complaint to Guv, K’taka CMO gathering info on me: Activist

Bengaluru, July 27 (IANS) Social activist TJ Abraham on Saturday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office of gathering information on him.

TJ Abraham alleged that this was being done to tarnish his image as he had submitted a petition against the CM in connection with the irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot seeking consent for prosecution.

“Let CM Siddaramaiah also know that such efforts will not scare me. In fact, it emboldens me to move with more vigour,” he stated.

Abraham, President of the Anti-Graft/Corruption and Environmental Forum claimed, “It has come to my knowledge that the Chief Minister’s Office through the Intelligence department is trying to collect details of a fine imposed on me by the Supreme Court of India.

“The Intelligence department officials have also been making queries with several media houses and representatives, to gather details. The aim is understandable, to tarnish my image, because I am pursuing the MUDA case against the CM's family relentlessly.”

“I would like to convey to the Chief Minister through the media, that there was a fine of Rs 25 lakh slapped against me by the Supreme Court in July 2017 over a Public Interest Litigation, which was filed against CM Siddaramaiah’s decision overruling reports and decisions of officers, regarding the construction of a mini Vidhana Soudha, in Kalaburagi District. The matter was widely published in the media all over the country,” Abraham said.

“Ponnanna the Legal Advisor of the Chief Minister is well aware of the issue and he has used it effectively to his advantage, before the Karnataka High Court, too,” he stated.

“Let the Chief Minister also note that I had in-person argued before the Supreme Court and got the fine slashed, which was not reported. The Intelligence department sleuths are free to come to my residence and seek any clarification, regarding anything and any issue that they would like to know, which shall be provided to them, without any hesitation,” Abraham stated.

