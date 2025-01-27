Act of disrespect, slams Congress after vandalisation of Dr Ambedkar statue in Amritsar

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The Congress party on Monday strongly condemned the vandalisation of a Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar statue in Amritsar, asserting that such acts are an affront to the nation's values and the public will give a strong response.

The incident occurred on January 26 when Akashdeep Singh, reportedly belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, defaced the statue on Heritage Street near the Golden Temple complex.

A viral video of the act led to his immediate arrest. According to police, Singh used a hammer and burnt a stone-carved Constitution book near the statue. The motive behind the act is still under investigation.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole told IANS, "In BJP-ruled and BJP-leaning states, acts of disrespect towards Baba Saheb Ambedkar and his ideas occur daily. This incident is a direct result of such ideology."

Speaking to IANS, Haryana Congress leader Ajay Yadav expressed similar concerns, stating, "This is a very unfortunate incident. The BJP and RSS' thinking have consistently opposed Ambedkar's ideas and policies."

Former Union Minister Bharatsinh Madhavsinh Solanki condemned the act, highlighting Dr Ambedkar's contributions to the nation.

"Baba Saheb was not just an ordinary person; he worked tirelessly for the nation's betterment and the Constitution's formation. Those opposing his ideas will face a strong public response," he told IANS.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal told IANS, "Dr Ambedkar's contributions to India's Constitution and democracy are immense. Such incidents are not just condemnable but also demand a thorough investigation and strict punishment for the culprits."

Speaking to IANS, Congress General Secretary Avinash Pande echoed the sentiments, stating, "Vandalising Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue is a result of ideological distortion. We strongly condemn this act and demand strict action."

Meanwhile, Dalit groups in Amritsar have called for a citywide shutdown to protest the desecration. They have demanded strict action against the accused and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway to uncover the motive behind the incident.

The act of vandalism has sparked widespread outrage, with political leaders and the public condemning the disrespect shown to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

