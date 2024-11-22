Abu Dhabi T10: Jos Buttler shines in debut, lauds England batters after memorable performances

Abu Dhabi, Nov 22 (IANS) England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler showed his class in the 2024 edition of Abu Dhabi T10 being played at Zayed Cricket Stadium with some stunning stroke play in the very first match for Deccan Gladiators against Chennai Brave Jaguars.

Buttler played a swashbuckling innings and smashed an unbeaten 62 off 24 decorated with four fours and six sixes for his side as they gunned down a massive target of 142 by seven wickets and with two balls to spare.

The right-handed aggressive batter notched up his half-century in just 14 balls and expressed delight on going over the line. "It feels good that we have chased down the target."

Gladiators lost a couple of early wickets but Buttler alongside Tom Kohler-Cadmore stitched a 100-run stand for the third wicket. Buttler lavished praise on Cadmore who struck 51 in just 24 deliveries for his brilliant knock.

"He has been an amazing performer in the T10 for several years now. It's great for him to get such a good start to the tournament," Buttler said after the match.

The white-ball skipper of the England team is pretty happy with the way English batters have been performing with the bat and sees this as a happy headache for the national side.

"Phil Salt has been playing some great cricket and has been in fantastic form for the last 12-18 months. It's good for the England team."

"Yeah of course. It's good that we have nice strength in our team," he added.

Salt had a brilliant start to his Abu Dhabi T10 campaign after he scored 51* off 19 for Team Abu Dhabi. Apart from him, Jonny Bairstow who is also featuring in the tournament for the same team played a brisk knock of 22* off 14 to take their side home against Ajman Bolts.

The Gladiators will next face Ajman Bolts on November 22.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.