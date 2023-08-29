Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his physical transformation for 'Aakhri Sach'

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee has not only trained himself mentally to play an emotionally challenging role of Bhuvan in investigative thriller web series 'Aakhri Sach', but also put on weight to justify the character arc.

Actors sometimes dive into a bit of a "character cosplay" by making a bold physical changes. Whether it's hitting the gym or transforming themselves entirely to match the character's unique posture - these transformations are like stepping into a real-life costume.

Talking about his physical transformation, Abhishek shared: "Physically I ate a lot because I wanted to put on some weight for my character. I wanted some kind of age for Bhuvan so I gained around 5 to 6 kgs. Our director Robbie Grewal was very clear that he does not want to grey my hair. But there is definitely an age transition which I tried to convey with my weight."

"Psychologically, when your body and mind goes through some trauma your responses and directions become slow and that is what I tried to do with Bhuvan. Bhuvan is someone who will talk slowly, walk slowly, he does not get excited quickly, he thinks more than others, he is also an extreme over thinker and I tried to portray that," shared Abhishek.

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, 'Aakhri Sach' is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series delves into the lives of each character as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

The show takes you on an emotional journey with a talented ensemble of Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra. It is produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey.

