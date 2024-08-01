AAP MP slams DDA, BJP after woman, child drown in waterlogged drain in Ghazipur

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, criticised the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at a press conference over the death of a woman and her child by drowning in a waterlogged drain in Ghazipur on Thursday.

He said, "The DDA which falls under the LG, does not take any responsibility when it comes to incidents like this. However, when it involves stopping any work of the Delhi government or conspiring about the CM's health, they become super active."

"There should be an investigation into why the Police Control Room (PCR) van did not reach the spot. In this incident, two lives were lost; those responsible should be held accountable," he added.

He accused the Delhi Police and authorities of not taking proactive measures and said, "In recent years, Delhi has witnessed incidents of gang wars, murders inside court, a girl being dragged and killed over several kilometres, rapes, and murders. But when we raise our voices, no one is ready to listen."

Criticising the LG and the Home Ministry, Sanjay Singh said that Delhi is being made the centre of gang wars.

Asked about the issue of caste discrimination at the press conference, Sanjay Singh stated, "How can you ask someone their caste? You ask vendors to display nameplates, to boycott Muslims? Do you ask people to declare their caste inside Parliament?

"Anurag Thakur, who incites violence, should know that this country cannot be divided on the basis of caste and religion. We will continue to fight for the marginalised people."

Commenting on the demand for a caste census, he said that if the number of Backward Classes, Dalits, and minorities in this country is known, the BJP government will have to give them their rights. That's the reason for avoiding a caste census.

"Spreading caste hatred is ingrained in the BJP’s psyche", he added.

He pointed out that the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in 2020 was attended by RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat, the Uttar Pradesh CM and the Governor, but the then President did not go because he was a Dalit.

"At the Ram Temple’s inauguration, all these people went, but the current President, Droupadi Murmu, was not invited because she is a tribal. This is the BJP's mentality. They are filled with hatred and want to divide society.

"The new Parliament's inauguration was done by the PM, not the President, because she is a tribal," he added.

Reacting to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's statement about flooding, the AAP MP said, "Make Narendra Modi the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Mayor of Lucknow, Patna, and Gurugram, and wherever there is waterlogging.”

He added, "The BJP built the temple of Lord Ram with millions of rupees donated by the people, and it started leaking in the first rain. The newly-constructed Parliament's roof is leaking. Papers are leaking in the country, the future of students is at stake, and all BJP members can do is talk nonsense."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.