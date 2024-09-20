AAP failed to establish meaningful dialogue with people in last 10 yrs: Congress

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Congress said on Friday that the AAP's 'Janata Ki Adalat' programme at Jantar Mantar on September 22 indicates that the party has failed to establish a meaningful dialogue with the public over the past ten years.

"What has Arvind Kejriwal been doing for the last 10 years? He has been the Chief Minister for so long. You have your MLAs, your corporators, and even your mayor, but in all these 10 years, you have failed to understand the common public or establish a meaningful dialogue with them. This is not about the people, it is just a political gathering because elections are coming," Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit told IANS.

Sandeep Dikshit added that the AAP is in a weak position, which is why they are using fancy terms like 'Janata Ki Adalat' or other similar expressions.

"You are not a normal political party anymore. You are in government. You should focus on doing the work for which people have elected you. The reality is that you do not understand what the people of Delhi want," Dikshit said.

He added that organising 'Janata Ki Adalat' only proves that AAP has no real connection with the public and they are out of touch with their emotions.

"The free schemes and offers you rolled out to lure the public are now becoming clear to the people," he added.

AAP has planned to hold the 'Janata Ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar which will be presided over by party chief Arvind Kejriwal. "I would only return to the Chief Minister’s position if the people give me a certificate of honesty, showing their trust and approval for my leadership," the former Delhi Chief Minister said after resigning.

