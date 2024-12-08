AAP, BJP raking up Rohingya issue to divert attention: Delhi Congress

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Sunday said that just before elections the leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP rake up old issues like giving EWS flats to Rohingya refugees to divert voter’s attention from core issues and sufferings of Delhiites.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President said that over two crore Delhiites have been putting up with unbearable hardships for the past 10 years, with the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP government at the Centre showing no concern for their welfare.

He said that the AAP, which came to power in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) making big promises, has not constituted the all-powerful decision-making body, Standing Committee, due to its tussle with BJP even after two years, which was just a pointer to Arvind Kejriwal’s inefficient governance model.

Yadav said that during the month-long Delhi Nyay Yatra, he received thousands of complaints from residents about the devastated state of affairs under the AAP and BJP rule, as Kejriwal and BJP had neglected them to play petty politics.

The Delhi Congress chief said that the AAP leaders were making a hue and cry about a two-year-old tweet by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri about the plan to provide EWS flats to Rohingya refugees to cover up the Kejriwal Government’s massive corruption and misrule.

He said that Kejriwal, Chief Minister Atishi and other AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh do not talk about the plight of the people who need to put up with broken roads, monsoon woes, air and water pollution, stoppage of welfare pensions, steep prices, unemployment, deteriorating law and order, the pitiable condition of government schools and hospitals, among other problems.

Yadav said that the AAP and the BJP have been trading charges against each other on Puri’s old tweet though during the past five years, neither the Kejriwal Government nor the BJP showed any concern for Rohingyas.

The Delhi Congress chief said that Kejriwal, who did not come out of his home when thousands of people died during the Covid-19 pandemic, colluded with the BJP when the DDA carried out large-scale demolitions at JJ clusters.

Yadav said that Kejriwal was a master in making ‘Revdi’ (freebie) promises but such promises only filled his own pockets and did not benefit the common people.

The poor in JJ clusters are forced to purchase bottled water for consumption as they are not getting even the dirty tap water supplied by the Delhi Jal Board, he alleged.

