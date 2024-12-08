Romania's Constitution Day marked by outrage over cancelled presidential elections

Bucharest, Dec 8 (IANS) Tensions flared on Romania's Constitution Day as political figures and citizens voiced their outrage over the unprecedented cancellation of the 2024 presidential elections.

The Central Electoral Bureau announced Saturday that its operations would cease on December 13, following the decision by the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) to annul the results of the first round of the elections.

Calin Georgescu, an independent presidential candidate, gathered with supporters on Sunday at a polling station in Mogosoaia and expressed concern about the state of democracy in Romania.

"Today is Constitution Day, and yet there is nothing constitutional left in Romania," said Georgescu. He emphasised the importance of democracy and vowed to continue peaceful advocacy for citizens' rights.

On the same day, the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), a right-wing political party, initiated a petition for free elections, with plans to submit it to international organisations, including the Venice Commission and Council of Europe.

George Simion, president of the AUR, also announced the party's intention to file a complaint with Romania's supreme court, condemning the election cancellation as a breach of democratic norms, Xinhua news agency reported.

Elena Lasconi, the presidential candidate from the Save Romania Union, criticized the CCR's decision as "illegal and immoral" and vowed to continue pursuing her political ambitions. "If CCR annuls the elections ten times, I will run an eleventh," she said.

CCR President Marian Enache, meanwhile, defended the decision and used Constitution Day to call for adherence to democratic principles and counter disinformation.

"We are witnessing forces that threaten the fundamental values of democracy," Enache said, reiterating the court's commitment to the rule of law and citizens' rights.

In response to criticism, Enache highlighted the importance of trust in the Constitution and alignment with European values, warning of the dangers posed by misinformation and the unchecked influence of artificial intelligence on public decision-making.

The cancellation has fueled distrust in public institutions and intensified political divides. Observers note that the controversy underscores the need for stronger mechanisms to ensure electoral integrity and public confidence in democratic processes.

The dominance of key electoral institutions by the National Liberal Party and the Social Democratic Party has raised concerns about potential bias and manipulation, which could undermine the credibility of the 2024 elections, said Claudia Badulescu, a research fellow at the Institute of European Studies of the Free University of Brussels.

Badulescu said in a report that the cancellation raises significant questions about the country's political stability and adherence to democratic values, with both domestic and international implications for governance and public trust.

