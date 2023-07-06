29 killed after bus plunges off cliff in Mexico

Mexico City, July 6 (IANS) At least 29 people were killed and 19 others injured after a bus coming from Mexico City plunged off a cliff on a highway in the state of Oaxaca, local authorities confirmed.

The accident occurred on Wednesday in the municipality of Magdalena Penasco, when the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ravine more than 10 metres deep, Xinhua news agency quoted State Government Secretary Jose de Jesus Romero as saying to reporters.

Authorities and local residents moved quickly to rescue the injured and recover the bodies, according to several videos and images posted on social media.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.

All support will be provided to the victims' families "to attend to their terrible loss", Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara saidon Wednesday night.

