June 04, 2025

The YSRCP organized large-scale rallies across the State on Wednesday (June 4) as part of “Vennupotu Dinam,” held to highlight the TDP’s governance failures over the past year. Despite securing police permission, Pattabhipuram CI Venkateshwarulu blocked YSRCP leader and former Minister Ambati Rambabu from proceeding to the Collectorate.