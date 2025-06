June 21, 2025

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday said that Chandrababu Naidu is no longer functioning effectively as Chief Minister and doesn’t even have the patience to visit Delhi to address people’s issues. He accused Naidu of acting under the pretext of Yoga Day, calling it a mere drama, during a media interaction at the YSRCP central office.