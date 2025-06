June 18, 2025

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Rentapalla village in Sattenapalli mandal of Palnadu district on Wednesday to console the family of party worker Nagamalleswara Rao, who allegedly committed suicide due to police harassment. YS Jagan will meet the family of the Deputy Sarpanch and also inaugurate his statue.