You are the pride of Telugu cinema, says Chiranjeevi to Mahesh Babu in b'day greeting

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (IANS) Greeting actor Mahesh Babu who celebrated his 50th birthday on Saturday, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi said the stylish actor was "the pride of Telugu cinema" and that he was "destined to conquer the beyond".

Taking to his X timeline to pen a heartfelt birthday greeting to Mahesh Babu, Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Happy Happy 50th, my dear SSMB @urstrulyMahesh! You are the pride of Telugu Cinema, destined to conquer the beyond! You seem to grow younger with every passing year! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead and many, many happy returns! "

Chiranjeevi wasn't the only one to greet Mahesh Babu, who had a steady stream of birthday wishes coming in from various people across society.

Telugu star Jr NTR too was among those who greeted Mahesh Babu on his birthday. Taking to his X timeline, he wrote, "Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh Anna. Wishing you all the love and success…"

Producer Anil Sunkara, who has worked closely with Mahesh Babu, in his birthday wish said, "Happiest birthday to our dearest "AGELESS" super star. He is not only idol of millions of fans but an ideal hero for directors, ideal strength for producers, ideal family man and most important aspect is that he is a genuine humanitarian who cannot see the suffering of any one. Feel blessed to be part of his journey and looking farward to see the tag "INTERNATIONAL SUPER STAR" in the coming movies. Wishing my dearest hero a super chapter in life with success, peace and prosperity."

Well known production house Geetha Arts too was among those who wished Mahesh Babu a happy birthday. In its greeting, it said, "Wishing Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu a spectacular 50th birthday! Your charisma only grows stronger with time. Onward to the next epic chapter ahead! #HBDSuperStarMahesh."

Director Gopichand Malineni, in his wish, said, "Wishing our ever-charming Superstar @urstrulyMahesh a very Happy 50th Birthday. Your dedication, humility, and timeless charisma continue to inspire millions. Here’s to many more blockbusters and milestones ahead! #HBDSuperstarMahesh."

One of India's top cinematographers, Ravi K Chandran, who hails from the Tamil film industry, greeted Mahesh Babu. He wrote, "Happy special birthday to the very best @urstrulyMahesh... stay forever young & healthy as always..."

