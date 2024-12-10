Yash Raj Films, Posham Pa Pictures enter creative partnership, to producer theatricals starting 2025

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) India’s premier film studio Yash Raj Films is joining forces with Posham Pa Pictures as they enter into a creative partnership to jointly produce theatrical films starting 2025.

While YRF is known for several iconic films like ‘Chandni’, ‘Kaala Patthar’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Darr’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Chak De! India’, ‘Dhoom’ and others, Posham Pa Pictures has made acclaimed projects like ‘Kaala Paani’, ‘Mamla Legal Hai’, ‘Home Shanti’ and ‘Jaadugar’, thereby establishing themselves as a production house with a distinct creative voice.

Commenting on the tie-up, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said, “It is truly the coming together of similar creative minds that are constantly striving for excellence by pushing the content envelope. Posham Pa Pictures have shown that they know the pulse of the audience by giving us unique & incredibly fresh stories that have won them unanimous acclaim. Our partnership will now aim to create ground-breaking theatrical experiences for today’s audiences who are seeking out new and novel storytelling to engage, endorse & celebrate”.

This partnership is in line with YRF’s vision to build out a new creative business model under the company’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, who is strategically building out the studio model within Yash Raj Films.

Sameer Saxena of Posham Pa Pictures, said, “The coming together of YRF & Posham Pa Pictures throws open a world of exciting, uncharted creative possibilities. We are thrilled at the opportunity to jointly create theatrical experiences like never before with YRF and entertain the audience with unique, fresh stories”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.