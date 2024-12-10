Baseless propaganda, misleading politics by BJP, says AAP on 'Sheesh mahal' row

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders strongly rebuffed allegations made by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva regarding the former official residence of Arvind Kejriwal when he was the Chief Minister, terming them baseless propaganda by the BJP.

Responding to the claims by the Delhi BJP chief on the former official residence which has been dubbed 'Sheesh mahal' by the party, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched a scathing attack, saying, "The BJP has no achievements to showcase.

"Instead of answering critical questions about mismanagement of funds for schools, mid-day meals, and hospitals in states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, they focus on Kejriwal's former official residence. People ask about education and health reforms, they talk about a bungalow."

Sisodia accused the BJP of deflecting attention from pressing issues, including the recent bomb threats in 40 Delhi schools.

He demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the deteriorating law and order situation in the national Capital.

Echoing these sentiments, AAP leader Praveen Kumar Deshmukh called the BJP a "party of propaganda."

He added, "They will never address issues like law and order or illegal encroachments by the DDA. Instead, they mislead the public with baseless claims. People are watching, and they will respond in the upcoming elections."

The Delhi BJP President shared a video on X which claims to showcase extravagant upgrades, including high-end fittings and luxury amenities, in the former official residence of Arvind Kejriwal.

Sachdeva claimed that the money spent on the 'Sheesh Mahal' could have helped common Delhiites. He alleged that with the amount spent, 34 EWS Flats of the DDA, 15 LIG Flats, 150 CNG Autos, or 326 E-Rickshaws could have been bought by the public.

Later, speaking to IANS on the video, Sachdeva said, "Corruption is the main issue of this election. We will keep saying again and again that Arvind Kejriwal has looted Delhi in 10 years."

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia kick-started the AAP’s campaign from Jangpura, invoking blessings from Lord Hanuman and expressing confidence in Kejriwal's leadership. "Jangpura has always supported the AAP, and under Kejriwal’s leadership, we will continue to win," he told IANS.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.