Worker charred to death in Delhi godown fire

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) A 45-year-old worker was charred to death after a fire broke out at a paper godown in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Satender Pawan, a native of Nalanda district in Bihar.

Sharing the details, police said at around 1 a.m. information was received regarding a fire at a building in School Block, Shakarpur following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“The building is in a 100 square yards plot having a ground floor and two rooms on the first floor. The property belongs to Munna Kumar, who is running a paper godown in the name of Bhumi Trading Company,” said a senior police official.

The official further said that Pawan was working as labour in the godown and used to sleep there only.

“Eight fire tenders took around 6/7 hours to control the fire. BSES and Chief Electrical Inspector are being called to inspect the site, besides inspection of the site by the crime and forensic teams,” said the official. “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a case is being registered against Munna,” the official added.

