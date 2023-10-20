Work on tent city begins in Ayodhya for January rush

Ayodhya, Oct 20 (IANS) The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has started the work for establishing a tent city in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya with Vedic rituals.

The tent city is for people who will come to Ayodhya to attend the opening ceremony of the Ram Temple in January next year. It will come up on the 25 acres of land at Bagh Bijaise area, which was purchased by the trust in 2021-22 and will have the capacity to accommodate 25,000 people.

"The preparations are being done for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla," said Anil Mishra, member of the trust.

The tent city will have all the facilities for devotees. It will also have a community kitchen, medical centre and ambulance service.

In the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in the sanctum-sanctorum of Ram temple and thereafter, it will be opened for devotees.

The trust has already started marking preparations for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla which is proposed in January next year.

The trust has also decided to invite non-resident Indians (NRIs) to Ayodhya after January 26 next year to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in the newly constructed Ram Temple.

