UP woman who had eloped with boyfriend's father, traced and brought back

Kanpur, April 26 )(IANS) A 20-year-old woman in UP's Kanpur who had eloped with her boyfriend's father in a shocking incident, has been found and brought back, police said.

The woman eloped a year ago after she met her boyfriend's father, Kamlesh, while visiting his house.

Kamlesh and the woman fled Kanpur in March 2022, leaving behind Kamlesh's 20-year-old son, Amit. The woman's family had lodged a kidnapping complaint with the Chakeri police station.

After a year-long hunt, the police traced Kamlesh and the woman in Delhi and brought them back.

While Kamlesh is in police custody, the woman's medical examination will be conducted soon.

Further investigations are on.

