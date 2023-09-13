Woman hacked to death by alcoholic son in K’taka

Bidar (Karnataka), Sep 13 (IANS) A 55-year-old woman was hacked to death by her alcoholic son in Bidar district of Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Chetty Galli in Bidar city and the deceased has been identified as Shakuntala Rajakumara Shindhe.

According to police, the accused Deepak had disappeared after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Deepak, a drunkard, used to quarrel with his mother everyday demanding money for liquor. On Tuesday, when he again demanded money, his mother refused, leading to a quarrel between the two.

In a fit of rage, the man attacked his mother with an axe and fled.

The relatives rushed the woman to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries this morning.

Humnabad police have taken up the case for investigation.

