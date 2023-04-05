Woman gives birth to child at UP railway station

Jhansi, April 5 (IANS) A woman gave birth to a baby son on a platform at the Lakshmibai railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district.

Both the mother and the infant are doing well.

According to reports, a pregnant woman and her husband were travelling from Delhi to Damoh. The woman started experiencing labour pain and there was no medical help available.

Tanveer Mirza, a fruit juice vendor, saw the couple and immediately tweeted the Railways for help by giving the PNR number, which was printed on the ticket of the couple.

After 20 minutes, a team of doctors arrived at the spot and attended to the woman, who delivered a healthy baby boy.

During the delivery, blankets were held up to cover the woman.

The mother and the baby boy have now been admitted to a railway hospital.

Tanveer said, "I saw the pregnant woman in pain and her husband was looking for help but to no avail. I rushed to the spot and asked them to give their train ticket. I took the PNR number printed on the ticket and tweeted to the Railways. Immediately, doctors came and treated the woman."

