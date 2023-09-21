Will not demolish mosques, other waqf properties in Mehrauli Archaelogical Park, DDA assures Delhi HC

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has told the high court that it will not demolish any mosques, graves, or other properties owned by the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) in and around the Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

This assurance came in response to a petition by the Delhi Waqf Board, which expressed concern that the DDA, while removing unauthorised structures, was also clearing waqf properties with religious significance.

The petitioner had challenged a demolition order issued by the DDA in December 2022 for the removal of structures encroaching upon the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, in compliance with an earlier court order related to the protection and preservation of the park.

Counsel for the Board stated that they had no objection to the DDA removing encroachments on waqf property but requested that religious structures, including archival graves, parts of mosques, and tombs, be protected.

The DDA's counsel reiterated their undertaking not to demolish these structures and told the court that they would proceed based on the demarcation report for the area around the park.

The court took note of the DDA's assurances and disposed of the petition, binding the DDA to its statement.

