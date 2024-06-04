Will form govt in Goa within two days if INDIA bloc comes to power: LoP Alemao

Panaji, June 4 (IANS) Goa Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Yuri Alemao on Tuesday said that if the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre then Congress will also form a government in the state within two days.

“BJP has failed in policies and today’s verdict is a slap on their face. We are confident that the INDIA bloc will form a government. If this happens, then only within two days, Congress will also form the government in Goa,” the LoP said.

Speaking of the decisive margin in South Goa, he said that they (Congress) had to fight against the money and muscle power of the BJP.

“This is also a slap on defectors. We fought against 15 MLAs (BJP and its supporters), money and muscle power. BJP used government machinery and also tried to divide people, but they have shown them the door,” Alemao said.

He said that by electing Congress candidate Capt. Viriato Fernandes from South Goa, people have shown that we can’t be divided on religious lines.

“We were confident to retain the South Goa seat and we have achieved our goal,” Alemao said.

Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai said that some of the BJP ministers called him on the phone to congratulate him.

“BJP Ministers called me on the phone to congratulate me as the lead in Margao constituency has come down. This government is shaky. They should now stop corruption,” Sardesai, who vigorously campaigned in his neighbouring constituency Margao, said.

He said that the INDIA bloc got united to protect the constitution and democracy.

“It is our responsibility to protect it. We will give justice to people by protecting the alliance,” Sardesai said.

AAP Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas said that victory belongs to the people and the INDIA bloc.

“I am thankful to the people of South Goa for electing the INDIA bloc candidate,” Viegas said.

