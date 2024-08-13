Will be great to see kabaddi receive special attention on Independence Day, says Aslam Inamdar

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Pro Kabaddi League season 10's most valuable player and Puneri Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar led his team to their first-ever PKL title in the last season. The defending champions have shown confidence in their triumphant side and have retained 12 players for season 11.

Speaking about the retained group, Aslam said, "I am really happy that we've retained our core group of players. We are also glad to see so many players coming from the Yuva Paltan Academy and doing well in the Pro Kabaddi League. All the players in our team had a strong bond last season and that bond with the retained players will continue this season as well."

When asked about how he feels about the PKL season 11 player auction being held on Independence Day, the all-rounder said, "Kabaddi is India's game and it'll be great for the sport to receive attention on the day our country celebrates its Independence Day. It'll be a different feeling to see franchises bid for players on a special day. The players will also remember that they were acquired by a franchise on Independence Day."

Defending a title is always a different challenge for any team in any sport. However, Aslam stressed on the fact that the team will not take any extra pressure in the next season, "There's no different pressure at all. We were champions last season and we have to try to win the league again. It'll all be about putting in the hard yards and trying our best on the mat."

The Pro Kabaddi League will be moving into a new decade this year with the start of the eleventh edition of the tournament. When asked about his dreams for the league, the all-rounder said, "I hope that good players keep coming through in the Pro Kabaddi League. It'll be nice to support and nurture new talent in the upcoming seasons. This will help our sport to have a good and big name."

The PKL season 11 player auction will be broadcast live from 7 pm onwards on August 15 on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.