Wikileaks founder freed from UK prison after deal with US authorities

London, June 25 (IANS) Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has left the UK reportedly after reaching a deal with US authorities that will see him plead guilty to criminal charges.

Assange, who was charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information, would spend no time in US custody as per the conditions finalised in a tentative deal with the US Justice Department.

"Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison (London) on the morning of 24 June, after having spent 1901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stansted airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK," Wikileaks said in a post on social media platform X.

"After more than five years in a 2x3 metre cell, isolated 23 hours a day, he will soon reunite with his wife Stella Assange, and their children, who have only known their father from behind bars," the post added.

"As he returns to Australia, we thank all who stood by us, fought for us, and remained utterly committed in the fight for his freedom," it added.

Reacting to the development, his wife Stella Assange said, "Throughout the years of Julian's imprisonment and persecution, an incredible movement has been formed. People from all walks of life from around the world who support not just Julian... but what Julian stands for: truth and justice."

