Why Vivek Agnihotri calls 'The Bengal Files' his protest against erased history

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has called his upcoming film “The Bengal Files” more than just a film—he says it is his form of protest.

In his latest post, he stated that he aims to highlight truths and shed light on events he believes have been hidden or ignored for too long. On Monday, Agnihotri posted a video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “USA, I’m coming to you. The Bengal Files is not just a film but a buried truth every Indian must know. It’s a film your children must watch before it’s too late. Come. Watch. Question. See you at the premiere. 10 Grand Premieres | 19 July – 10 August.”

In the clip, the filmmaker said, “Hello, my friends and fans in the USA. The great land of America. I am very happy and delighted to inform you that The Bengal Files is the last of my trilogy. The first, The Tashkent Files, you were the first one to watch it. The second of the trilogy, The Kashmir Files, the painful story of Hindu genocide in Kashmir, you were the first one to watch it. And now, the last chapter of this trilogy is coming to the USA.” (sic)

“The Bengal Files. Friends, I can promise you, if Kashmir has hurt you, Bengal is going to haunt you. This is my way of protesting. Because the world was kept in the dark by our politicians since the independence. The historians, the intellectuals and the media about the genocide of our own people. The injustice, the persecution of our own people.”

Vivek Agnihotri added, “The communal violence which has hurt India so badly that almost 80 years since independence, we are fighting it every single day. The Bengal files will shake you up. It will make your children learn what we have gone through. And despite that, we are the most inclusive society in the world. I use my films, friends, as of power of India. I use my films to create awareness in the world about our own story.”

“So, this time, again become the first in the world to watch one of the most important films of our times, the Bengal files. It's not just a film, it's India's history. It's your history, my history, your children's history and it will remain history of their children.”

He concluded by saying, “Watch it in cinema hall with me and Pallavi. So, I'll see you on 19th of July in New Jersey, 20th July in Washington DC, 25th July in Raleigh, 26th July Atlanta, 27th July Tampa, 1st August Phoenix, 2nd August Los Angeles, 3rd August San Francisco Bay Area, 9th August Chicago, 10th August a grand finale in Houston. The film releases on the 5th of September. You will get to see it in July and August. So, please go to this site and reserve your seat right now. See you soon America.”

“The Bengal Files,” written and directed by Agnihotri, stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Puneet Issar, Govind Namdev, and others.

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on September 5. It marks the final chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s “Files” trilogy, which earlier featured “The Tashkent Files” and “The Kashmir Files,” all centered on key events from modern Indian history.

“The Bengal Files” focuses on the intense communal unrest in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, covering incidents such as Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots.

