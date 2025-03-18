Why Shashi Kapoor called himself a ‘foolish, lazy, and sluggish’ person

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) In a candid throwback interview, late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor opened up about his personal reflections, branding himself as “a very foolish, lazy, and sluggish person.”

The actor, known for his immense contribution to Indian cinema, shared an honest admission about his work ethic and career aspirations. In an old interview with Prasar Bharati, Shashi Kapoor, who had always harbored an interest in direction since childhood, reminisced about his early experiences with filmmaking. He recalled working with his friend, Prayag, on direction and how other industry veterans, including the iconic Manmohan Desai and Shyam Bengal, encouraged him to explore directing. Bengal even offered to write the script for him, giving him the opportunity to step behind the camera.

In the video, the actor could be heard saying, “I am a very foolish person, first of all. Secondly, I am a very lazy and sluggish person. I have always had an interest in direction since childhood, when Prayag and I used to direct together. After that, my friends like Manmohan Desai and other friends also told me to direct something. Even Shyam Bengal sir told me that he would write the script and I could direct it.”

The ‘Suhaag’ actor added, “But the problem is that if I’m working as an actor in someone else's film, I feel it would be wrong to direct and act in the same movie because I wouldn't be able to concentrate properly on my own film. I wouldn't be able to give enough time to my own picture.”

Today (March 18), marks Shashi Kapoor’s 87th birth anniversary. On the special day, Prasar Bharati Archives shared the flashback video of the actor on their Instagram handle.

Kareena Kapoor also took to social media to remember her late grandfather, Shashi Kapoor, on his 87th birth anniversary. She reshared a fan-made edit video featuring Shashi’s iconic songs and some of his most memorable performances. Sharing the heartwarming video, Bebo simply dropped a red heart emoji.

Shashi Kapoor's grandson and Kunal Kapoor's son Zahan Kapoor also paid a heartfelt tribute to his ‘Dadaji.’ Zahan took to Instagram to share two rare pictures of the Shashi Kapoor. For the caption, Zahan wrote: “Salagirah dadaji.”

In 2017, Shashi Kapoor's health began to deteriorate, and he was hospitalized due to a reported chest infection. Sadly, he passed away on December 4, 2017, due to liver cirrhosis, leaving behind an enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.