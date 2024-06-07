This is why PM Modi called WHO chief 'Tulsi Bhai'

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) After the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election, the Prime Minister addressed him as “Tulsi Bhai”.

At the ‘Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit’ in Gujarat in 2022, PM Modi called the WHO chief "Tulsi Bhai”.

During the summit, the WHO Director-General had requested PM Modi to pick a Gujarati name for him as he had "become a pucca Gujarati”.

“I will call him ‘Tulsi bhai’ as a Gujarati. Tulsi is a plant that modern generations are forgetting. Generations have worshipped Tulsi. You can also use the Tulsi plant in marriage. So now you are with us," the PM had said.

After PM Modi's re-election as Prime Minister, the WHO chief said in a post on X: “Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi on your reelection. I look forward to continuing @WHO-#India close collaboration for #HealthForAll”.

PM Modi responded: ”Thank you my friend Tulsi Bhai ! India's cooperation with WHO promotes our vision of ‘One Earth One Health'. The first WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India adds to our joint efforts towards #HealthForAll”.

PM Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third term on Sunday.

