Why FIR not filed as per Suvendu Adhikari's complaint: HC questions Bengal Police

Kolkata, Sep 2 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has shared an order copy of the Calcutta High Court's Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench, which asked the West Bengal Police as to why an FIR was not registered as per his complaint in relation to the attack on his convoy in the Khagrabari area of Cooch Behar district on August 5.

Adhikari shared a copy of the order by the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench headed by Justice Aniruddha Roy, delivered on September 1, on his official X handle on Tuesday.

Quoting that order, the LoP claimed that on Monday, Justice Roy questioned the Inspector General (IG) of North Bengal as to why an FIR was not registered based on Adhikari’s complaint and why the police were treating the suo motu complaint by it and the complaint by Adhikari as the same.

In his social media message, the BJP leader also claimed that although in his complaint he named the West Bengal Minister in charge of North Bengal development, Udayan Guha, as the principal mastermind behind the attack on his convoy on August 5, the state government and West Bengal Police made desperate attempts to cover up the incident and protect Guha.

“A suo motu FIR was filed by the police, in which Udayan Guha’s name was cleverly omitted. I will not let the culprits get away so easily. Now, with the observation of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court, the police would have to explain why Udayan Guha’s name was left out,” the LoP said.

On August 6, that is the day after the attack on his convoy, Adhikari’s counsel filed a complaint at the office of Cooch Behar District Police Superintendent Dyutiman Bhattacharya, where he named 41 people, including Udayan Guha, as perpetrators behind the attack on the convoy.

Later, Adhikari also filed a writ petition at the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court in the matter, a detailed hearing on which was conducted on Monday.

