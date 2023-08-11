'Why didn't BJP clear contractors bills,' asks K'taka Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) Following the controversy regarding the release of contractors bills, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar on Friday asked the BJP leaders why they had not cleared their bills when they were in power in the state.



The BJP is supporting the contractors against the government for the release of their payments.

“Why former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former minister R. Ashoka not clear the bill when they were in power in the state? Who prevented them from giving payments? Didn’t they have funds? Or was the work substandard? Let them answer these questions and we will answer contractors,” the Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar said.

He said that after the Congress government came to power, CM had asked to ascertain the work done following the allegations by State Contractors’ Association President D. Kempanna’s allegations.

The BJP leaders too had requested for investigation. “Following this, we formed an investigation committee. They have been asked to look into whether the work is done or not,” he said.

He said that those who could wait for three to four years, why they cannot wait until the investigation is over. “Why is there so much urgency? What is going on?” the Deputy Chief Minister asked.

Talking about 15 per cent commission allegations, he said that he would retire if the commission charges are proved against him.

“If I am found not guilty of charges will BJP leaders Bommai and Ashoka take political retirement?” Shivakumar stated.

He further reiterated that can’t they (contractors) wait for two months? The contractors should not talk about ending lives or seek mercy killing.

“I know who is behind them. The allegations and counter allegations are natural in democracy,” he said.

