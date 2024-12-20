Why Bihar's per capita income lowest despite you being CM for 20 years: Tejashwi asks Nitish Kumar

Patna, Dec 20 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asking him why the per capita income of the state was lowest in the country despite his government in the state for the past 20 years.

In a post on social media platform X, Tejashwi, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, attacked the government, alleging poor infrastructure, corruption, vacant government posts and the need for JD-U's leader-proposed 'Pragati Yatra'.

He termed CM Nitish's proposed Rs 225.78 crore 'Pragati Yatra' as a "Farewell Tour".

"Why does Bihar lag on critical Human Development Index and Sustainable Development Index parameters as per NITI Aayog?" his post read.

He claimed that 90.5 per cent of the government schools in the state lack toilets for girls, and dedicated buildings, and despite available land, schools with buildings often lack boundary walls, which compromises security and infrastructure.

Tejashwi claimed that district hospitals, medical colleges, and sub-divisional hospitals are reportedly in poor condition.

"When we came to power in 2015, we had taken initiatives like Mission-Jammu, Mission Parivartan, and Mission Buniyad, despite that, health services have significantly deteriorated," the RJD leader said.

He also alleged bribery and bureaucratic inefficiency in police stations and administrative offices.

The leader also pointed out that sugar mills faced closure across the state under CM Nitish's tenure.

"During the RJD government in 2015, a Cabinet decision was taken to reopen Riga Sugar Mill, yet no progress has been made till now," he claimed.

Tejashwi asked CM Nitish to apologise to the people for "governance failure".

"Nitish Kumar should take responsibility for the systemic issues in education, healthcare, law enforcement, and industrial development in Bihar," Tejashwi said.

"Why are 25 lakh government posts vacant across various departments despite Nitish Kumar's decades-long tenure and extensive tours? " he asked.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.