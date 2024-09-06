When Winona Ryder was arrested on charges of shoplifting

Los Angeles, Sept 6 (IANS) Hollywood actress Winona Ryder, who is known for 'Beetlejuice', 'Girl, Interrupted', 'Black Swan' and others, was once arrested on shoplifting charges, as she stole $5000 worth of designer clothes from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills in 2001.

The actress stood trial in the next year, and made several court appearances. During her appearances in the court, she would always be dressed in stunning outfits.

Her taste in fashion was so exquisite that it earned her a campaign and built a friendship with one of the designers, Marc Jacob, whose merchandise she stole.

The actress told 'Esquire' magazine, "It's so funny, because there's so much lore around that story, but it really couldn't have been more of me thinking I'm going to my car to get something."

She has often talked openly about the shoplifting scandal before, shared some details about her life at the time of the incident.

She had been prescribed painkillers for a broken arm, and had been struggling with her mental health, among other things.

When asked how she dealt with the heightened media attention surrounding her case at the time, Ryder said that she had "checked out" as a way to cope with it all.

The actress said, "I think I just checked out. There was a period when I was not in season. Psychologically, I must have been at a place where I just wanted to stop."

"I won't get into what happened, but it wasn't what people think and it wasn't like the crime of the century! But it allowed me time that I really needed, where I went back to San Francisco and got back into things that... I just had other interests in, frankly," she added.

