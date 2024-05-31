When Arjun Kanungo’s female fan carried his leftover cake in her pocket

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Arjun Kanungo, who is known for ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’, ‘Aaya Na Tu’, ‘Ek Dafaa’ and others, recollected an incident when a female fan of his took his leftover cake to her home.

Arjun attended the launch of the music platform Nexa Music season 3 in the Worli area of Mumbai on Thursday.

He was joined by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman, Raja Kumari, King and Mame Khan.

During the media interaction, Arjun was asked if he was ever serenaded by any of his fans, to which he said, “Well, I didn’t have the good fortune of hearing a song from my fans but I feel their love.”

At this point, King interjected as he said that his fans give him food whenever he goes to perform in any city. He said that they bring him local delicacies or home-cooked food.

Arjun, who was pleasantly surprised hearing this, asked King, “Oh they give you food? Who are these fans?”

He then narrated an incident. He said: “I was at a restaurant when a female fan came up to me for pictures. When I left the place, I saw that she took the leftover cake, and put it in her pocket.”

