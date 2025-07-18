West Bengal: Wave of enthusiasm among Durgapur residents ahead of PM Modi's much-anticipated rally

Durgapur, July 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated rally in West Bengal's Durgapur on Friday sparked a wave of enthusiasm among his supporters and residents, turning the city into a festive ground. Thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister, who is set to arrive to inaugurate a series of developmental projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore in West Bengal.

As crowds poured into the city, the spirit of voluntary service was on full display. In an inspiring gesture, local resident Dev Prasad Hazra offered free rides in his electric rickshaw to attendees.

“Even if we don’t get to see PM Modi up close, at least others should be able to. That’s why I’m doing this service,” he said.

The rally, part of PM Modi’s dual visit to Bihar and West Bengal, marks a significant push for infrastructure development across both states.

While Bihar received projects worth Rs 7,200 crore, West Bengal’s share will include crucial upgrades in oil and gas, power, road, and rail sectors.

IANS spoke to several attendees, capturing the mood of anticipation and pride.

A Durgapur resident shared, “I am here to see PM Modi. We are thrilled he will be visiting our city. He will inaugurate many important projects that will bring new opportunities to the people of this region.”

Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “It’s a proud moment for West Bengal. These projects will benefit everyone and improve our lives.”

Among the key announcements expected today is the Rs 1,950 crore City Gas Distribution (CGD) project by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), aimed at enhancing the oil and gas infrastructure in Bankura and Purulia districts.

The project promises to deliver Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households, commercial entities, and industrial units, along with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) at retail outlets.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the 132-km Durgapur to Kolkata section of the Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline, along with the Bokaro-Dhamra stretch — both part of the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) project.

In the energy sector, he will inaugurate the Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) systems at Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station under the Damodar Valley Corporation, projects worth over Rs 1,457 crore aimed at reducing pollution and promoting cleaner energy.

Rail connectivity will also see a boost with the dedication of the 36-km doubled Purulia–Kotshila rail line, worth Rs 390 crore. This will enhance freight movement and improve links between industrial hubs like Jamshedpur, Bokaro, and Dhanbad with key urban centres such as Ranchi and Kolkata.

To top it off, PM Modi will inaugurate two road over bridges (ROBs) constructed under the Setu Bharatam scheme, worth over Rs 380 crore, further easing traffic congestion and improving road infrastructure in the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.