We will not protect anyone in Tribal Welfare Board case: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 18 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the government will not protect anyone in the Tribal Welfare Board case.

“We will not protect anyone. We are taking legal action against the wrongdoers. We are not opposed to taking legal action against anyone,” the Chief Minister said on the floor of the house while giving a reply in the Assembly on alleged irregularities in Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation.

He said that the government implemented the SCSP/TSP Act in 2013, which complements the social and economic development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“Apart from Karnataka, only Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have such an act in force. Why has it not been implemented in the BJP-ruled states,” the Chief Minister asked.

He said that the Karnataka government has implemented reservation in promotions for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe government employees.

“The Supreme Court has also upheld this. We have implemented reservations for persons belonging to SC and ST for contracts up to Rs one crore. Till now, no other state except Karnataka has implemented this,” he said.

He said that the state government has provided a special loan facility of up to Rs 10 crores at a 4 per cent interest rate for starting businesses by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“The government is bearing 75 per cent of the cost of land purchase for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in KIADB,” the Chief Minister informed the house.

He said that social justice is the government's commitment.

“On May 27, 2024, the same day, board employee Chandrasekaran committed suicide, an FIR was filed and an investigation started based on the complaint lodged by his wife. The General Manager of Valmiki Development Corporation also filed a complaint on May 28,” he said.

He said that Chandrasekaran's death note nowhere mentions former minister Nagendra's name.

