We might have got carried away on seeing Mitchell bat: Stoinis on Australia's batting collapse

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Australia's fast-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis thinks the tourists' deep batting line-up might have been carried away on seeing Mitchell Marsh waltz his way to 81 in the first ODI, and fell in a heap, resulting in a five-wicket loss in the first ODI against India.

At the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, Australia were cruising at 129/2, thanks to Marsh's 81 off 65 balls, including ten fours and five sixes, in a batting line-up running till number eight.

But a collapse of 8/59, triggered by fast bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj resulted in Australia being bundled out for 188 within 36 overs on a pitch offering continuous assistance to seamers.

"To an extent we might have gotten carried away watching Mitch bat and how well he struck them, and then thinking the score might need to be higher than what was necessary.

There was a bit in the wicket. We need to be a bit better with our techniques and figure out how we're going to play that. I think KL's way of batting and blueprint looked about right," Stoinis was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

In chasing 189, India were at a precarious 83/5 in 19.2 overs, with left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc taking three wickets in a beautiful exhibition of seam bowling.

But wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul slammed an unbeaten 75 and along with Ravindra Jadeja's 45 not out, he was involved in an unbroken 108-run stand for the sixth wicket to India get over the line and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Stoinis conceded Australia never adjusted to the conditions on ground, something which India did through Rahul and Jadeja.

"We didn't sum the conditions up well enough and didn't score enough. We're experimenting with a few different combinations, playing eight batters," he said.

"We understand that if we're going to play eight batters, we still need to play a certain way up until the 35th over or whatever it might be, and then when the time comes we can assert some authority on that with our back-end power hitters," he added.

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

