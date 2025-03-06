Wavering Dortmund plagued by form, fitness issues

Berlin, March 6 (IANS) The injury loss of winter arrival Daniel Svensson is adding to Borussia Dortmund's struggles. With progress in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League in jeopardy following a disappointing 1-1 draw in the first leg of the round of 16 against Lille, the 23-year-old Swedish full-back's three-week absence is another challenge for coach Niko Kovac.

In addition to concerns about the second leg in France next Wednesday, tensions remain high in the Bundesliga. Despite a recent slight improvement, the club still sits only tenth in Germany's top flight.

While the Champions League campaign could provide additional income, Dortmund does not appear to be in shape to compete for the 2025 title. More concerning is the growing possibility of missing out on one of the four qualification spots for next season's competition.

In the Bundesliga, Dortmund trails the top four by six points and is struggling with visible fitness issues. Although Kovac has kept the results of a recent fitness test private, media reports suggest the findings were concerning.

These reports align with the difficulties seen on the pitch against Lille last Tuesday. Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi, who scored the opening goal, spoke about fatigue but refused to use it as an excuse.

After half-time, Dortmund lost control of the match, continuing a pattern of inconsistency that has plagued the season. German sports magazine Kicker noted that Kovac is dealing with burdens from the past and questioned the squad's fitness levels.

"We have a good start, miss some chances, but then energy and concentration seem to run out," Kovac was quoted by Xinhua news agency.

Despite setbacks, the coach is working to build confidence among his players. "This requires a collective effort," the 53-year-old said. "It's still possible, but it takes 100 percent from everyone. We are improving in key areas, but it takes time - we can't just flip a switch."

Meanwhile, future challenges loom. Reports suggest Dortmund will need to make significant budget cuts if the team fails to qualify for the Champions League, potentially leading to the departure of key players such as Adeyemi, Jamie Gittens, Gregor Kobel, Serhou Guirassy or Nico Schlotterbeck.

Media outlet Sport Bild reported that players under contract could face salary reductions of up to 15 percent if targets such as qualification for the 2025-26 Champions League are not met.

Additionally, Dortmund's reputation as a stepping stone for young talents looking to attract interest from top European clubs could take a hit.

