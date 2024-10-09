Vote for MahaYuti to make Maha stronger, foil MVA's plan to weaken state, says PM Modi (Ld)

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) A day after the BJP’s stellar performance in the Haryana Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people of Maharashtra to elect the MahaYuti government again in the upcoming Assembly election to continue the development process.

In his address after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various projects worth Rs 7,600 crore in Maharashtra through video conference, PM Modi said the MahaYuti’s resolve is to make Maharashtra stronger against Maha Vikas Aghadi’s plan to weaken the state. He congratulated the people of Maharashtra for the launch of a slew of development projects.

"Haryana has reflected the mood of the country by blessing us with a third tenure. Congress’ ecosystem of urban Naxalites was busy selling false propaganda to the people. They tried to create a divide between different sections of the society. However, the people saw through their lies. People trust the policies and the governance model of BJP," said the Prime Minister.

"It is historic to be elected for the third consecutive time after completing two terms. Congress is creating fear psychosis in the minds of Muslims. Congress feeds on people's fears. For the sake of their vote bank, Congress is communalising the country," said the Prime Minister. He further said, "But all the conspiracies of Congress were ruined. The Congress tried to spread lies among the Dalits but the Dalit community sensed their dangerous intentions. Dalits realised that Congress wanted to divide its vote bank by snatching away their reservation. They have given record support to the BJP. Haryana has reflected the mood of the country by blessing us with a third tenure."

"It is historic to be elected for the third consecutive time after completing two terms. Congress targeted the youth and tried to provoke them in different ways. But the youth of Haryana, our sisters and daughters are trusting only BJP for their bright future. Congress provoked the farmers but they know who gave them MSP on crops," said the Prime Minister.

"Congress fights elections on completely communal and casteist lines. Dividing the Hindu society and making it their winning formula is the basis of Congress' politics. Congress is suppressing the Indian tradition of 'Sarvajan Hitay - Sarvajan Sukhaye', it is suppressing the Sanatan tradition," said the Prime Minister. "The policy of Congress is to make one caste of Hindus fight against another caste. Congress knows that the more Hindus get divided, the more it will benefit. Congress wants to keep the Hindu society on fire by any means so that it can continue to make political gains out of it. Wherever elections are held in India, Congress applies this formula," he added.

The Prime Minister said that Congress, a party that ruled the country for decades, is now desperate to gain back power. "Every day, they sow seeds of hatred into people's minds. Soon after Independence, Mahatma Gandhi sensed the vile intentions of Congress, and that's why he wanted to dismantle the party," he added.

"Congress has always followed the formula of divide and gain power politics. Congress has repeatedly proved that it is an irresponsible party and it is still creating new narratives to divide the country. Congress keeps bringing formulas to divide society. Congress' formula is clear, which is to keep scaring Muslims, intimidate them, convert them into vote banks and strengthen the vote bank," he said.

"Congress was neither interested in development nor legacy. There is development as well as a legacy in our government. We are building a bright future by drawing inspiration from our rich past," remarked the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur.

The Nagpur Airport upgrade entails an investment of Rs 7,000 crore. It will serve as a catalyst for growth across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefiting Nagpur city and the wider Vidarbha region.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the New Integrated Terminal Building at Shirdi Airport worth over Rs 645 crore. It will provide world-class facilities and amenities for the religious tourists coming to Shirdi. The construction theme of the proposed terminal is based on the spiritual neem tree of Sai Baba.

In line with his commitment to ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for all, the Prime Minister launched the operationalization of 10 Government Medical Colleges in Maharashtra located at Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane). While enhancing the undergraduate and postgraduate seats, the colleges will also offer specialised tertiary healthcare to the people.

In line with his vision to position India as the 'Skill Capital of the World', the Prime Minister inaugurated the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Mumbai, with an aim to create an industry-ready workforce with cutting-edge technology and hands-on training. Established under a Public-Private Partnership model, it is a collaboration between the Tata Education and Development Trust and the Government of India. The institute plans to provide training in highly specialised areas like mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation and robotics among others.

Further, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra. VSK will provide students, teachers, and administrators with access to crucial academic and administrative data through live chatbots such as Smart Upasthiti, and Swadhyay among others. It will offer high-quality insights to schools to manage resources effectively, strengthen ties between parents and the state, and deliver responsive support. It will also supply curated instructional resources to enhance teaching practices and student learning.

