Vizhinjam International Seaport: India’s 1st automated deep-sea port set to transform maritime trade

Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 (IANS) The idea and efforts of establishing a deep-sea port at Vizhinjam dates back to 1991. Over the years, multiple attempts were made to initiate the project, but it faced several challenges, including security concerns and legal disputes related to bidding and lack of investor interest.

In August 2015, the Kerala government signed an agreement with Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) to develop the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

This marked a significant step towards realising the long-standing vision of a world-class port in the region.

Following the unsuccessful attempts of 1995, 2004, 2008 and 2010, the state government in 2014, recognising the standalone financial viability of the project, structured the project with viability gap funding (VGF) assistance from the Central government and substantial financial support from state government.

Adani Ports emerged as the sole selected bidder and was awarded the project in 2015. The agreement granted Adani a 40-year concession to build, operate, and transfer the port, with a provision for a 20-year extension.

However, the execution of the Vizhinjam Port project was fraught with challenges.

Cyclone Ockhi in 2017 caused significant damage to the construction, particularly the breakwater, leading to delays. A scarcity of essential construction materials, especially limestone, further hampered progress. Agitations resulting from apprehension related to Coastal Erosion and livelihood loss.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and labour availability, contributing to further delays.

Despite these obstacles, the Adani Group persisted, overcoming all challenges with patience and maturity, and continued to work towards project completion.

As of May 2025, the Vizhinjam International Seaport stands as a testament to India’s maritime ambitions:

The port commenced trial operations in July 2024, receiving its first mothership, the San Fernando. In September 2024 and April 2025, it welcomed the MSC Claude Girarde and MSC Turkiye, listed among world’s ultra large container vessels and largest vessels ever visited an Indian Port.

Since start operation, the Port has handled more than 280 vessels and 6 Lakh TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units).

The port boasts a natural deep draft of 18m close to shore that requires no capital dredging. Vizhinjam can leverage its natural depth to host even ultra-large next-gen container ships requiring 20m+ drafts.

It features India’s tallest ship-to-shore cranes and is equipped with AI-powered vessel traffic management systems.

Situated just 10 nautical miles from the international east–west shipping route, Vizhinjam is poised to become a pivotal transshipment hub, reducing India’s reliance on ports like Colombo, Singapore, and Dubai.

The port is expected to significantly lower logistics costs for Indian manufacturers by 30-40 per cent, enhancing the country’s export competitiveness.

With plans to increase capacity to 5 million TEUs by 2028 with latest technology, the port is set to play a crucial role in India’s maritime infrastructure.

Working closely with the state government and the Central government, the Adani Group has already invested over Rs 4,500 crore in the Vizhinjam International Seaport project.

As India's first automated port, Vizhinjam is setting new benchmarks in port management and operations. The Adani Group is expected to invest another Rs 20,000 crore in the project's upcoming phases, creating more than 5,000 jobs and boosting the local economy to unprecedented heights.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.