Violence in Sasaram, Nalanda well-planned conspiracies, alleges Nitish

Patna, April 1 (IANS) A day after violence erupted in Sasaram and Nalanda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday claimed that these are well-planned conspiracies to disturb the peace.

"The authorities are looking into every matter and the truth will come out soon," he stated.

"We have never seen any such incidents in Bihar. Why is it happening now? Some people have deliberately conspired wrong things to disturb peace. I have given directions to the authorities to probe the incidents from every angle and find out the culprits. We will not tolerate any such incident in Bihar," Kumar said.

When asked about the law and order situation deteriorating in Bihar, Nitish Kumar said that there is no issue of law and order in Bihar. It is a painful incident.

Reacting to the cancellation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Sasaram, Kumar said that he is the home minister of the country and he can go anywhere. "Why would we have any objection," he said.

"If Amit Shah is coming or not is his decision. I have knowledge about it. I want to ensure that there is no law and order problem in Bihar. Everything will be investigated," Kumar said.

"We learnt about the Nalanda incident at 6 p.m. on Friday. Soon, we have directed authorities to investigate the incident," he said.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Kumar, JD-U MLC and party's chief spokesperson sharply reacted to the statement of Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary and asked him to reveal the identity of BJP workers with phone numbers who were being attacked by bomb in Sasaram.

Earlier, Samrat Chaudhary claimed that due to failure of state government, violence erupted in Sasaram. Hence, BJP cancelled the event of Amit Shah as section 144 has been imposed there.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.