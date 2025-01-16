Vijay Sethupathi plays 'Bold Kannan' in Arumugakumar's upcoming film 'Ace'

Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) To mark the birthday of actor Vijay Sethupathi, the makers of director Arumugakumar’s upcoming film ‘Ace’ have now released a video clip that gives a glimpse of what the film has in store for audiences.

The film, which stars 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi in a powerful lead role, also features actors Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu, B.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, Bablu, and Rajkumar in pivotal roles.

With stunning cinematography by Karan Bhagat Raut and a captivating musical score by Justin Prabhakaran, 'Ace' promises to be a commercial entertainer of grand scale.

The teaser for the film's title created waves upon its release, garnering millions of views and setting records. Now, on the occasion of Vijay Sethupathi's birthday, the team has unveiled an exclusive glimpse, further elevating excitement among fans.

The glimpse video gives away the fact that Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called 'Bold Kannan.' The teaser shows Vijay confidently strolling through an airport in Malaysia, while dressed in traditional Tamil attire. The glimpse also shows that the film will have some high-octane action sequences set in bustling commercial spaces. There is also a shot of the actor joyfully dancing in celebration. These scenes hint at a film packed with entertainment, action, and cultural vibrancy, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release.

Vijay Sethupathi's portrayal of 'Bold Kannan' has sparked intrigue, with fans speculating about the depth and dynamism of the character. Known for his distinctive acting prowess, Vijay Sethupathi has not only captured the hearts of Indian audiences but also garnered a massive fan base in China and beyond.

Editing for ‘Ace’ has been handled by Fenny Oliver, and art direction is by A.K. Muthu. Produced by Arumugakumar under the banner of 7CS Entertainment, the film has been made on a massive budget and promises an engaging cinematic experience.

