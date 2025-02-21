Viineet Kumar Siingh recalls sustaining a major injury on sets of 'Chhaava'

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh recently shared the harrowing experience of sustaining a major injury while filming the battle sequence for the film "Chhaava."

Singh opened up about the physical toll the shoot took on him, particularly during the Burhanpur battle sequence. Recalling the incident, Viineet shared, “Getting cuts and bruises during training was very normal. But during the shoot of the Burhanpur battle, I sustained a major injury. During the sequence, we were all riding on horses with all kinds of weapons in our hands. I was on horseback with two words in hand when my horse lifted its front legs and I got thrown off. I landed on my back and the impact was so painful that the first thought that came to my mind was, 'God let me be able to stand.' I have heard that back injuries could be very risky and getting thrown off horses would be very painful.”

Siingh added, “I was also worried that if my injury was major, then that would disrupt the entire film's shoot schedule. When I got up, my entire body felt numb. My next thought was 'God please let me be able to feel my legs and let me be able to walk.' And he was merciful that I was able to do that. But my back was still numb.”

“The entire cast was there, Laxman Sir, Vicky, everyone! And they were all absolutely shocked to see me get up and walk like nothing had happened. Laxman Sir immediately gave us a break; I got some rest and got back to shooting. In fact, I was actively undergoing physiotherapy and simultaneously shooting for the other battle sequences in the film. I was having physios come to the sets as well, if I'd be in pain. Thankfully, I got better and am completely healed now.”

In "Chhaava," Viineet played the role of Chandogamatya Kavi Kalash. Vicky Kaushal essayed the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the historical drama, whereas Rashmika Mandanna played Maharani Yesubai. Produced by Maddock Films, "Chhaava" also starred Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.

The film was released in cinemas on 14 February 2025.

