Vietnam records fastest growing number of millionaires: report

Hanoi, July 10 (IANS) The number of millionaires in Vietnam virtually doubled between 2013 and 2023, at the fastest rate globally, to 19,400, VnExpress reported Wednesday, citing a new report by British investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners.

The Southeast Asian country has 58 centi-millionaires (those with 100 million U.S. dollars or more in assets) and six billionaires, said Henley & Partners.

The Vietnamese government has set the goal of having at least 10 businesspeople named on the list of the world top U.S. dollar billionaires and five among Asia's most influential entrepreneurs by 2030, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Wealth Report by Knight Frank, released in March, estimated that Vietnam had approximately 750 ultra-high-net-worth individuals in 2023, a 2.4 per cent increase from 2022. Knight Frank projects that by 2028, the figure will reach around 980, a 30 per cent increase from 2023.

