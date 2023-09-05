V-P Dhankhar, LS Speaker extend Teachers' Day greetings

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Om Birla on Tuesday extended their wishes to the teaching fraternity on the occasion of the Teachers' Day, while lauding their commitment towards moulding young minds.

"Humble tributes to the former President and exemplary teacher, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Teachers' Day," the Vice President wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Lauding teachers, Dhankhar said: "On this day, I join the nation in celebrating our steadfast and hardworking teachers. Their commitment towards moulding young minds through knowledge and wisdom is deeply valued."

Also in a tweet, the Lok Sabha Speaker said: "Tributes to former President Dr S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. Hearty greetings to all the teachers on Teachers' Day celebrated in his memory.

"Teachers through their tenacity and sacrifice, prepare a young generation. Their selfless service towards the country is commendable."

Also extending his wishes, Home Minister Amit Shah took to X and wrote: "Teachers make an important contribution in building a strong society and a strong nation. I pay my homage to Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and wish all the teachers a happy Teachers' Day."

In his message, BJP national president J.P. Nadda said: "The role of a teacher is paramount in building an individual, society and nation. Hearty congratulations to all the teachers today on Teachers' Day."

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on this day to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

