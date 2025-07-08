Uttarakhand CM reviews 'Kanwar Yatra' preparations, stresses smooth crowd management

Dehradun, July 8 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level meeting via video conferencing on Tuesday with senior administrative and police officials to review preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.

The meeting focused on ensuring foolproof arrangements for the annual religious pilgrimage, which draws millions of devotees from across India.

CM Dhami began by reviewing previous years’ arrangements and instructed officials to analyse any past challenges related to law and order, traffic management, and crowd control.

“This massive religious gathering must be safe, peaceful, and well-organised. Effective crowd management and robust security systems are essential to prevent vandalism, chaos, or any untoward incidents,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed authorities to conduct thorough verification of all camp operators, staff, volunteers, and individuals staying in hotels and dharamshalas. To enhance safety, he ordered the installation of X-ray scanners, fire extinguishers, fire tenders, and trained personnel at all major locations.

Emphasising public health, CM Dhami called for strict monitoring of food and beverages and robust measures to prevent waterborne diseases.

He also underlined the importance of using volunteers for managing crowds and instructed continuous surveillance through CCTV cameras and drones. The intelligence network, he said, must remain active throughout the Yatra.

For traffic regulation, the Chief Minister called for a dedicated mobility plan to be prepared and widely publicised so devotees face minimal inconvenience.

In view of potential security threats, he ordered the deployment of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and special security forces at key points.

Focusing on medical preparedness, Dhami directed that ambulances with backups be stationed at important locations like Haridwar ghats and Neelkanth Mahadev temple.

Adequate male and female security personnel in plain clothes, along with trained divers and water police equipped with disaster relief tools, should also be kept on alert.

The use of DJs, loudspeakers, and high-decibel sound systems along the Yatra route will be strictly regulated, he said.

Identifying accident-prone “black spots” and taking corrective measures was also emphasised. Public awareness campaigns will be run through pamphlets, hoardings, public announcements, and social media, detailing dos and don’ts for Kanwariyas.

He also instructed that Kanwariyas be discouraged from carrying sticks, batons, or sharp objects. The sale of alcohol, meat, and other intoxicants on the Yatra route will be strictly banned. With a growing number of women pilgrims participating, CM Dhami emphasised the need for dedicated security arrangements at women’s ghats and dharamshalas.

To ensure better coordination, the Chief Minister called for enhanced inter-state collaboration, real-time information exchange, social media monitoring, and prompt counteraction against misinformation or rumours.

All departmental secretaries and Inspector Generals were asked to conduct on-ground inspections in the next three days and finalise detailed action plans for their respective departments.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, DGP Deepam Seth, Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, and divisional commissioners of Garhwal and Kumaon, among other senior officials.

