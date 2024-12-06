Used to walk 10 km to watch HIL matches, now I’ll play in it, reveals Amir Ali

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Amir Ali, the 20-year-old captain of the Indian junior men’s hockey team, is set to make his mark in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. Bagged by Team Gonasika for Rs 34 lakh at the auction, Amir’s rise from humble beginnings to the top of Indian hockey is nothing short of inspirational.

Amir, born and raised in Lucknow, is the son of a bike mechanic. He balanced helping his father after school with pursuing his passion for hockey, attending coaching sessions alongside his work. His journey from working as a part-time mechanic to captaining the Indian junior team in major international tournaments highlights the perseverance and dedication that define his career.

Reflecting on his journey and what inspired him to become a hockey player, Amir revealed, "During my teenage years, I felt embarrassed by my father’s job as a bike mechanic because I wasn’t mature enough to realise that no work is insignificant. But it was our family’s struggles that pushed me to pursue my dreams in hockey. I wanted to change our financial situation and make my family and country proud. That desire became my greatest motivation to succeed as a hockey player."

"Now, whatever I earn from playing hockey, I send it to my father because I don’t want him to face any difficulties. My goal is to support him in every way I can and knowing that it brings him happiness is what truly fulfills me," he added.

Notably, Amir, who is a defender, recently led the Indian team to a Junior Asia Cup title and now he is excited to play in the upcoming Hockey India League while aiming to continue his winning momentum.

"Winning the Junior Asia Cup was a huge confidence booster for me, and I feel prepared to carry this winning momentum into the league. The senior players in the HIL will bring their experience, and I’m eager to learn and perform alongside them,” he said.

Interestingly, Amir’s connection to the Hockey India League goes back to his childhood. He shared how, as a young boy, he walked 10 kilometres just to watch his idol, Manpreet Singh, play a HIL match in Lucknow. Now, life has come full circle for Amir as he has not only earned his place in the same prestigious league but will also play alongside his idol Manpreet Singh in Team Gonasika.

"To think that I once went to watch HIL matches, and now I’ll be playing in them, is a very special feeling. My parents are proud, and that gives me immense joy,” he said. I am very excited to play alongside my idol Manpreet Singh and look forward to learning from him and give my best under his guidance," he added.

The young defender is clear about his goals for the upcoming season. "I want to give my 100 per cent and ensure that Team Gonasika performs well. I’ve been entrusted with great responsibility, and I’m determined to repay that faith by contributing to the team’s success. My goal for the upcoming season is to lift the HIL trophy with my team," said Amir, who also sees this as a platform to strengthen his position for a future in India’s senior national team.

Amir’s journey from grassroots hockey to the national stage serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes. His message to young players is one of hard work, discipline, and respect for coaches. "Always respect your coach, stay disciplined, and work hard. If you are honest towards your work, you will achieve your goal," he advised.

