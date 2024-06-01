Urvashi Rautela's mantra to deal with trolling is to not deal with it at all

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela, who has often been heavily trolled on social media, says the best way to handle it is by not dealing with it at all.

"Well, the best way to deal with trolling is to not deal with it at all. That's what I feel," Urvashi told IANS when asked how she deals with all the trolling.

The actress added: "Also, given the kind of busy, hectic schedule that I have, I genuinely have no time to waste and ponder over things that's not relevant or constructive to me. So, there's no question of feeling trolled when you aren't even paying attention to it. So yes, that's how I deal with it.”

Urvashi, who was in the national capital for a fashion show where she walked as the showstopper, will next be seen in 'JNU: Jahangir National University'.

Talking about her upcoming film, she said: "I play a JNU student in the film. Actually, in real life, my father, since my school days, wanted me to attend JNU. So it’s like a dream coming true, though on screen."

The actress also has another film currently titled 'NBK109', starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.